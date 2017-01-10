QPS to offer union new proposal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
The Quincy Public School district will present a new proposal to union officials Tuesday night, according to the board president Sayeed Ali.

The school board met in special session Tuesday morning and spent the majority of the time in closed session. Ali said following the meeting the district's last meeting with the union went well and is hopeful a deal will be reached.

Ali would not comment on specifics of the new proposal.

Tuesday night's meeting between both sides is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at the QPS board office.

You can read about previous proposals here.

