Four arrested on drug charges

Four Keokuk residents were arrested on drug charges last week, according to police.

Lee County Narcotics Task Force Unit Commander Jay Whitaker said Jonathan R. Forquer, 30, Michelle L. Agnew, 37, and William McDermott, 26, all of 1118 Bank Street, were arrested Friday. All three were arrested at their residence.

Whitaker said Portia A. Smeltser, 28, was also arrested at the residence.

Forquer faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug house and possession of methamphetamine. He faces up to three years and 30 days in prison.

Agnew faces charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug house, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. She faces up to four years and 30 days in prison.

Whitaker said Agnew was also arrested on a Missouri warrant.

McDermott faces charges of possession of marijuana, maintaining a drug house and possession of drug paraphernalia. He faces up to three years and 30 days in prison.

Smeltser faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She faces up to one year and 30 days in prison.