QND climbs to the top spot in Class 2A boys basketball

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll



The Associated Press



Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Simeon (11) 12-0 110 1

2. Evanston Township 14-2 96 2

3. Edwardsville 13-1 91 3

4. Kenwood 11-3 70 4

5. Bolingbrook 11-0 68 6

6. Curie 12-2 33 8

7. Joliet West 14-1 32 10

8. Whitney Young 9-4 20 5

9. Fremd 15-0 18 NR

10. East Moline United 14-2 16 7

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Springfield Lanphier (11) 13-0 128 1

2. Morgan Park (2) 9-2 115 2

3. Bloomington 11-2 103 3

4. North Lawndale 11-3 80 4

5. Fenwick 12-3 76 6

6. Benton 13-1 61 7

7. Mahomet-Seymour 10-3 47 8

8. Morton 12-3 36 9

9. Farragut 6-2 20 10

10. Centralia 9-4 17 NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 13.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Quincy Notre Dame (5) 12-1 121 3

2. Chicago Uplift (4) 11-4 117 1

3. Tremont 14-0 96 5

4. Orr(2) 7-1 95 4

5. Teutopolis (1) 13-1 85 6

6. Eldorado (2) 16-1 72 10

7. St. Joseph-Ogden 12-3 56 7

8. Mt. Carmel 12-3 45 2

9. Alton Marquette 14-1 43 8

10. Pinckneyville 14-1 11 NR

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Okawville (2) 13-2 119 2

2. Quest Academy (7) 19-1 118 5

3. East Dubuque (1) 16-0 115 3

4. Colfax Ridgeview (2) 14-1 103 1

5. Effingham St. Anthony (2) 16-1 102 4

6. DePue 15-0 57 7

7. Newark 11-3 44 6

8. Annawan 14-2 43 8

9. St. Anne 12-1 37 9

10. Hope Academy 13-3 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.