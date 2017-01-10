QND climbs to the top spot in Class 2A boys basketball - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND climbs to the top spot in Class 2A boys basketball

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Biography

Illinois High School Boys Basketball Top 10 Poll

The Associated Press

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                        W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Simeon  (11)                      12-0    110    1     
  2.  Evanston  Township          14-2    96      2     
  3.  Edwardsville                    13-1    91      3     
  4.  Kenwood                              11-3    70      4     
  5.  Bolingbrook                      11-0    68      6     
  6.  Curie                                  12-2    33      8     
  7.  Joliet  West                      14-1    32      10   
  8.  Whitney  Young                  9-4      20      5     
  9.  Fremd                                  15-0    18      NR   
10.  East  Moline  United        14-2    16      7     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

Class 3A
School                                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Springfield  Lanphier  (11)        13-0    128    1     
  2.  Morgan  Park  (2)                            9-2      115    2     
  3.  Bloomington                                    11-2    103    3     
  4.  North  Lawndale                              11-3    80      4     
  5.  Fenwick                                            12-3    76      6     
  6.  Benton                                              13-1    61      7     
  7.  Mahomet-Seymour                            10-3    47      8     
  8.  Morton                                              12-3    36      9     
  9.  Farragut                                          6-2      20      10   
10.  Centralia                                        9-4      17      NR   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Springfield Southeast 13.

Class 2A
School                                              W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Quincy  Notre  Dame  (5)        12-1    121    3     
  2.  Chicago  Uplift  (4)              11-4    117    1     
  3.  Tremont                                    14-0    96      5     
  4.  Orr(2)                                      7-1      95      4     
  5.  Teutopolis  (1)                      13-1    85      6     
  6.  Eldorado  (2)                          16-1    72      10   
  7.  St.  Joseph-Ogden                  12-3    56      7     
  8.  Mt.  Carmel                              12-3    45      2     
  9.  Alton  Marquette                    14-1    43      8     
10.  Pinckneyville                        14-1    11      NR   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None. 

Class 1A
School                                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Okawville  (2)                                13-2    119    2     
  2.  Quest  Academy  (7)                        19-1    118    5     
  3.  East  Dubuque  (1)                          16-0    115    3     
  4.  Colfax  Ridgeview  (2)                  14-1    103    1     
  5.  Effingham  St.  Anthony  (2)        16-1    102    4     
  6.  DePue                                                15-0    57      7     
  7.  Newark                                              11-3    44      6     
  8.  Annawan                                            14-2    43      8     
  9.  St.  Anne                                          12-1    37      9     
10.  Hope  Academy                                  13-3    9        10   
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.

