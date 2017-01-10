Upward Bound: West Central, C/SE move up in girls basketball ran - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Upward Bound: West Central, C/SE move up in girls basketball rankings

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll

By The Associated Press
   
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School                                      W-L        Pts    Prv 
  1.  Montini  (10)                  18-0      109    1     
  2.  Rock  Island                    17-1      91      3     
  3.  Homewood-Flossmoor      10-2      87      2     
  4.  Edwardsville  (1)          16-0      84      4     
  5.  Benet                                17-2      64      5     
  6.  Rockford  Boylan            15-0      54      7     
  7.  Springfield                    16-2      35      10   
  8.  Hersey                              15-2      29      9     
  9.  Geneva                            13-2      24      6     
10.  Evanston  Township        15-3      11      8     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: None. 

Class 3A
School                                                        W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Morton  (11)                                      15-1    140    2     
  2.  Chicago  Marshall  (1)                    8-0      116    3     
  3.  Highland    (1)                                  16-3    113    T4   
  4.  Mattoon                                              20-0    105    T4   
  5.  Bethalto  Civic  Memorial  (2)      16-1    102    1     
  6.  Richwoods                                          16-3    75      6     
  7.  Effingham                                          17-1    50      8     
  8.  Rochester                                          13-3    48      9     
  9.  Peoria  Central                                12-2    25      10   
10.  North  Lawndale                                9-3      20      7     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Normal University 15.

Class 2A
School                                      W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Byron  (13)                      14-2    155    1     
  2.  Eureka  (1)                      17-2    120    4     
  3.  Teutopolis                      19-2    116    5     
  4.  Sherrard  (1)                  16-2    113    2     
  5.  Camp  Point  Central      17-1    95      6     
  6.  Hall                                  15-3    84      3     
  7.  Hillsboro                        15-3    60      7     
  8.  Sesser-Valier  (1)        17-0    50      NR   
  9.  Kewanee                            17-2    25      NR   
10.  Auburn                              18-2    16      8     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Edward 14. Breese Mater Dei 14.

Class 1A
School                                                    W-L      Pts    Prv 
  1.  Lebanon  (14)                                16-0    165    1     
  2.  Ashton-Franklin  Center            16-1    141    2     
  3.  Winchester  (3)                            19-0    126    6     
  4.  Calhoun                                          13-3    111    T4   
  5.  Colfax  Ridgeview                        17-2    79      8     
  6.  Mount  Olive                                  16-2    77      7     
  7.  Okawville                                      14-4    68      T4   
  8.  Danville  Schlarman                    12-5    59      5     
  9.  Princeville                                  18-2    24      T10 
10.  Harvest  Christian  Academy      12-3    22      9     
   Others receiving 12 or more votes: Annawan 18. Galena 13.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.