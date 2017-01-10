Upward Bound: West Central, C/SE move up in girls basketball rankings

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll
By The Associated Press
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Montini (10) 18-0 109 1
2. Rock Island 17-1 91 3
3. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 87 2
4. Edwardsville (1) 16-0 84 4
5. Benet 17-2 64 5
6. Rockford Boylan 15-0 54 7
7. Springfield 16-2 35 10
8. Hersey 15-2 29 9
9. Geneva 13-2 24 6
10. Evanston Township 15-3 11 8
Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (11) 15-1 140 2
2. Chicago Marshall (1) 8-0 116 3
3. Highland (1) 16-3 113 T4
4. Mattoon 20-0 105 T4
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial (2) 16-1 102 1
6. Richwoods 16-3 75 6
7. Effingham 17-1 50 8
8. Rochester 13-3 48 9
9. Peoria Central 12-2 25 10
10. North Lawndale 9-3 20 7
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Normal University 15.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Byron (13) 14-2 155 1
2. Eureka (1) 17-2 120 4
3. Teutopolis 19-2 116 5
4. Sherrard (1) 16-2 113 2
5. Camp Point Central 17-1 95 6
6. Hall 15-3 84 3
7. Hillsboro 15-3 60 7
8. Sesser-Valier (1) 17-0 50 NR
9. Kewanee 17-2 25 NR
10. Auburn 18-2 16 8
Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Edward 14. Breese Mater Dei 14.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lebanon (14) 16-0 165 1
2. Ashton-Franklin Center 16-1 141 2
3. Winchester (3) 19-0 126 6
4. Calhoun 13-3 111 T4
5. Colfax Ridgeview 17-2 79 8
6. Mount Olive 16-2 77 7
7. Okawville 14-4 68 T4
8. Danville Schlarman 12-5 59 5
9. Princeville 18-2 24 T10
10. Harvest Christian Academy 12-3 22 9
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Annawan 18. Galena 13.
