Upward Bound: West Central, C/SE move up in girls basketball rankings

Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll



By The Associated Press



Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.



Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Montini (10) 18-0 109 1

2. Rock Island 17-1 91 3

3. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 87 2

4. Edwardsville (1) 16-0 84 4

5. Benet 17-2 64 5

6. Rockford Boylan 15-0 54 7

7. Springfield 16-2 35 10

8. Hersey 15-2 29 9

9. Geneva 13-2 24 6

10. Evanston Township 15-3 11 8

Others receiving 12 or more votes: None.



Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Morton (11) 15-1 140 2

2. Chicago Marshall (1) 8-0 116 3

3. Highland (1) 16-3 113 T4

4. Mattoon 20-0 105 T4

5. Bethalto Civic Memorial (2) 16-1 102 1

6. Richwoods 16-3 75 6

7. Effingham 17-1 50 8

8. Rochester 13-3 48 9

9. Peoria Central 12-2 25 10

10. North Lawndale 9-3 20 7

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Normal University 15.



Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Byron (13) 14-2 155 1

2. Eureka (1) 17-2 120 4

3. Teutopolis 19-2 116 5

4. Sherrard (1) 16-2 113 2

5. Camp Point Central 17-1 95 6

6. Hall 15-3 84 3

7. Hillsboro 15-3 60 7

8. Sesser-Valier (1) 17-0 50 NR

9. Kewanee 17-2 25 NR

10. Auburn 18-2 16 8

Others receiving 12 or more votes: St. Edward 14. Breese Mater Dei 14.



Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lebanon (14) 16-0 165 1

2. Ashton-Franklin Center 16-1 141 2

3. Winchester (3) 19-0 126 6

4. Calhoun 13-3 111 T4

5. Colfax Ridgeview 17-2 79 8

6. Mount Olive 16-2 77 7

7. Okawville 14-4 68 T4

8. Danville Schlarman 12-5 59 5

9. Princeville 18-2 24 T10

10. Harvest Christian Academy 12-3 22 9

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Annawan 18. Galena 13.