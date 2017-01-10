Poll Position: Quincy University men's basketball cracks the Top 25

(WGEM) -- Winners of 14 straight games the Quincy University men's basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Top 25 coaches poll for the first time since 2010.
The Hawks are ranked 24th in the national rankings and host No. 9 Bellarmine (Thursday) and No. 10 Southern Indiana (Saturday) later this week.
Below is a full list of this week's Top 25.
|1
|Northwest Missouri State
|14-0
|396
|1
|2
|Fairmont State
|13-0
|388
|2
|3
|Queens (NC)
|13-0
|359
|3
|4
|West Liberty
|12-1
|352
|4
|5
|California Baptist
|13-1
|337
|7
|6
|Wheeling Jesuit
|12-1
|307
|8
|7
|Barry
|12-1
|304
|10
|8
|Shippensburg
|12-0
|275
|14
|9
|Bellarmine
|12-2
|243
|13
|10
|Southern Indiana
|14-0
|227
|17
|11
|UC San Diego
|13-2
|219
|15
|12
|Indiana (Pa.)
|12-2
|215
|16
|13
|Tarleton State
|13-2
|174
|9
|14
|Kutztown
|10-2
|169
|19
|15
|West Texas A&M
|16-2
|161
|11
|16
|San Francisco State
|13-1
|150
|21
|17
|Angelo State
|10-2
|134
|5
|18
|Saginaw Valley State
|11-3
|119
|6
|19
|Hawaii Pacific
|13-1
|114
|18
|20
|Western Washington
|11-3
|111
|24
|21
|Alabama-Huntsville
|9-3
|81
|25
|22
|Arkansas-Monticello
|10-0
|63
|NR
|23
|Chico State
|13-2
|61
|NR
|24
|Quincy
|15-1
|58
|NR
|25
|Lincoln Memorial
|10-3
|35
|NR
Others receiving votes: Drury (Mo.) 29, Southwest Minnesota State 21, Southern New Hampshire 20, Kentucky Wesleyan 19, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Texas A&M-Commerce 12, Delta State (Miss.) 10, Wisconsin-Parkside 8, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 5, Eckerd (Fla.) 4, Findlay (Ohio) 1, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 1, Sonoma State (Calif.) 1.
