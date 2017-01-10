Poll Position: Quincy University men's basketball cracks the Top 25

(WGEM) -- Winners of 14 straight games the Quincy University men's basketball team has earned a spot in the NCAA Division II Top 25 coaches poll for the first time since 2010.



The Hawks are ranked 24th in the national rankings and host No. 9 Bellarmine (Thursday) and No. 10 Southern Indiana (Saturday) later this week.



Below is a full list of this week's Top 25.

1 Northwest Missouri State 14-0 396 1 2 Fairmont State 13-0 388 2 3 Queens (NC) 13-0 359 3 4 West Liberty 12-1 352 4 5 California Baptist 13-1 337 7 6 Wheeling Jesuit 12-1 307 8 7 Barry 12-1 304 10 8 Shippensburg 12-0 275 14 9 Bellarmine 12-2 243 13 10 Southern Indiana 14-0 227 17 11 UC San Diego 13-2 219 15 12 Indiana (Pa.) 12-2 215 16 13 Tarleton State 13-2 174 9 14 Kutztown 10-2 169 19 15 West Texas A&M 16-2 161 11 16 San Francisco State 13-1 150 21 17 Angelo State 10-2 134 5 18 Saginaw Valley State 11-3 119 6 19 Hawaii Pacific 13-1 114 18 20 Western Washington 11-3 111 24 21 Alabama-Huntsville 9-3 81 25 22 Arkansas-Monticello 10-0 63 NR 23 Chico State 13-2 61 NR 24 Quincy 15-1 58 NR 25 Lincoln Memorial 10-3 35 NR

Others receiving votes: Drury (Mo.) 29, Southwest Minnesota State 21, Southern New Hampshire 20, Kentucky Wesleyan 19, Fort Lewis (Colo.) 17, Texas A&M-Commerce 12, Delta State (Miss.) 10, Wisconsin-Parkside 8, MSU Moorhead (Minn.) 5, Eckerd (Fla.) 4, Findlay (Ohio) 1, St. Thomas Aquinas (N.Y.) 1, Sonoma State (Calif.) 1.