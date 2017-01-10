Pastors aim to create unity through community effort

You hear about it all the time - allegations of police brutality, fighting, and killings. Now local pastors are trying to get ahead of those issues before they happen here.

"Don't assume, verify" was just one of the themes at the first "The Village of a Thousand Elders" meeting Tuesday at Quincy's First Baptist Church.

"Our goal is to teach citizenship and personal responsibility,” Rev. P. Wonder Harris, Founder and Senior Ambassador of The Village of a Thousand Elders, said.

The statewide program is being brought to the Tri-States with a goal of improving unity between officers and citizens.

"I think there's a need to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement in this area,” Chief Deputy Rich Wagner with the Adams County Sheriffs Office said.

At the program's first training session, about 25 pastors, along with Quincy's mayor and law enforcement, were in attendance. Training consists of knowing what to do when approached by an officer, being comfortable talking to law enforcement and how not to judge people from outwards appearances.

After the pastors are trained, they train their congregations and pass out wristbands to them.

"We tend to keep looking at people's skin color and making up things, where this wristband acts as a uniform for skin," Harris said. "Just as all uniforms have some code or some standard that goes with it, when you see a person wearing this wristband there's a standard that goes with it.”

Deputies said it'll take some time and training but they are willing to give it a try.

"We're going through the preliminary standards of this particular program, or community effort," Wagner said. "I think its going to be a lot of on-the-job training and talk to officers about what we except and talking to the community and what we expect out of the community,”

Anyone interested in getting involved and taking classes should contact the First Baptist Church at 217-223-4468.

You can find more information on the initiative here.