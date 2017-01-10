Pastors aim to create unity through community effort - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Pastors aim to create unity through community effort

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
The Village of a Thousand Elders wrist bands The Village of a Thousand Elders wrist bands
First session at First Baptist Church First session at First Baptist Church

You hear about it all the time - allegations of police brutality, fighting, and killings. Now local pastors are trying to get ahead of those issues before they happen here.

"Don't assume, verify" was just one of the themes at the first "The Village of a Thousand Elders" meeting Tuesday at Quincy's First Baptist Church.

"Our goal is to teach citizenship and personal responsibility,” Rev. P. Wonder Harris, Founder and Senior Ambassador of The Village of a Thousand Elders, said.

The statewide program is being brought to the Tri-States with a goal of improving unity between officers and citizens.

"I think there's a need to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement in this area,” Chief Deputy Rich Wagner with the Adams County Sheriffs Office said.

At the program's first training session, about 25 pastors, along with Quincy's mayor and law enforcement, were in attendance. Training consists of knowing what to do when approached by an officer, being comfortable talking to law enforcement and how not to judge people from outwards appearances.

After the pastors are trained, they train their congregations and pass out wristbands to them.

"We tend to keep looking at people's skin color and making up things, where this wristband acts as a uniform for skin," Harris said. "Just as all uniforms have some code or some standard that goes with it, when you see a person wearing this wristband there's a standard that goes with it.”

Deputies said it'll take some time and training but they are willing to give it a try.

"We're going through the preliminary standards of this particular program, or community effort," Wagner said. "I think its going to be a lot of on-the-job training and talk to officers about what we except and talking to the community and what we expect out of the community,”

Anyone interested in getting involved and taking classes should contact the First Baptist Church at 217-223-4468.

You can find more information on the initiative here.

  • WGEM Web Poll

  • Do you think this initiative will help in the Tri-States?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    34%
    3 votes
    No
    44%
    4 votes
    Maybe
    22%
    2 votes
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.