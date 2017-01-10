Salvation Army announces good news for 2016 Christmas campaign - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Salvation Army announces good news for 2016 Christmas campaign

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
The Salvation Army announced the conclusion of the 2016 Tree of Lights Christmas campaign in Hannibal and Quincy Tuesday.

After 4,000 hours and 1,600 volunteers, the Quincy campaign exceed expectations of $400,000, and raised $407,000.

The Hannibal Salvation Army had good news too.

The goal was to reach $100,000 and they exceeded that raising $103,000.

“What they do for the community, specially for those as we were doing this through the month of December thinking about all the different people we could help reach, especially with people who have recently had a house fire and have lost all of their belongings, that what this money goes towards," said Dustin Hall, Christmas Campaign Chair in Quincy.

Representatives say although the holidays are over, the giving should not stop. They are always exception donations to help others in need all year long.

