Driver, passenger rescued after crashing in Quincy yard

Quincy police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a tree outside a home in a Quincy neighborhood Tuesday night.

Quincy Police Sgt. Jeff Baird said a Jessica Bryant of Quincy was headed westbound Jefferson.and swerved to avoid another car, hitting a tree outside a home at 1430 Jefferson.

Quincy police, firefighters and emergency crews used extrication equipment to peel off the roof of a silver sedan to get the female driver and a male passenger out. The roof and doors of the car were removed and the vehicle had extensive damage.



The car came within a couple feet from hitting Ty Quenon's house.

"Like a small explosion and it shook the whole house," Quenon said. "It scared everybody, my daughters were upstairs and it scared them too. I stuck my head out the door and it was wrapped around the trees. I was in a little bit of shock."

Police said they were transported to Blessing by ambulance.

The extent of the injuries are unknown but police said they are not life-threatening.

No citations have been issued yet.