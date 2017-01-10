Driver, passenger rescued after crashing in Quincy yard - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver, passenger rescued after crashing in Quincy yard

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
A car crashes into a tree outside a home on Jefferson Street A car crashes into a tree outside a home on Jefferson Street
Car on tow truck Car on tow truck
Damage from passenger side of vehicle. Damage from passenger side of vehicle.
Damage on hood of the car. Damage on hood of the car.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy police are investigating after a vehicle slammed into a tree outside a home in a Quincy neighborhood Tuesday night. 

Quincy Police Sgt. Jeff Baird said a Jessica Bryant of Quincy was headed westbound Jefferson.and swerved to avoid another car, hitting a tree outside a home at 1430 Jefferson. 

Quincy police, firefighters and emergency crews used extrication equipment to peel off the roof of a silver sedan to get the female driver and a male passenger out. The roof and doors of the car were removed and the vehicle had extensive damage.

The car came within a couple feet from hitting Ty Quenon's house.

"Like a small explosion and it shook the whole house," Quenon said. "It scared everybody, my daughters were upstairs and it scared them too. I stuck my head out the door and it was wrapped around the trees. I was in a little bit of shock."

Police said they were transported to Blessing by ambulance. 

The extent of the injuries are unknown but police said they are not life-threatening. 

No citations have been issued yet.

