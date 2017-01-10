Foul Ball: Cavemen and Hannibal feud over Clemens Field lease agreements

Even before the Prospect League announced the Hannibal Cavemen would suspend opp orations for the 2017 season the City of Hannibal was trying to get the team to settle some debts from the 2016 season.



"It was brought to my attention that Clemens Field management was in default on several lease provisions," said Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon.



When team management signed a new lease with Hannibal in 2014 they agreed to take over day-to-day opp orations of Clemens Field, however, Lemon says some utility bills from the last season haven't been paid back to the city an now he is suing to get the Cavemen to regain possession of the stadium.



"If the tenant isn't going cure that breach, it was going to be our position that we need to move forward with what the lease says which is go ahead and surrender possession," said Lemon.



Lemon says the team management has resolved some of their breaches however still hasn't paid the bills and failed to maintain the playing surface. Because of that the city contracted a landscaping firm to fix the field. Including the cost of hiring the landscaping company and the cost of the unpaid utility bills the city says the management group owe them $23,295.45.



Despite a suit and series of locked doors, Cavemen Co-Owner Rick DeStefane says he willing to play ball with the city and is actually optimistic about the future of baseball in Hannibal.



"First thing is first," said DeStefane. "We have to get the lease resolved and then we'll see about baseball and what happens with the Cavemen."



"They want baseball in town and I want baseball in Hannibal. I think things will be resolved."



Lemon says the two sides are due in court in early February but says if DeStefane's optimism leads to a new deal, then the future of the Cavemen in Hannibal could be bright.



"It's well within the (city) council's power to change their mind and reinstate the lease or sign a new lease," said Lemon.



Until then, the team and the city remain at odds on opposite sides of the field. However, DeStefane says that he is optimistic about a scheduled meeting with Hannibal City Manager Jeff LaGarce next week to discuss the future of the team



