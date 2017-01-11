Lead-testing legislation raises some concerns locally - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Lead-testing legislation raises some concerns locally

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Kids talking with staff at Cheerful Home day care in Quincy Kids talking with staff at Cheerful Home day care in Quincy
Faucets at Cheerful Home in Quincy Faucets at Cheerful Home in Quincy
A child at Cheerful Home day care in Quincy drinks from a water fountain A child at Cheerful Home day care in Quincy drinks from a water fountain
Water fountain at Cheerful Home Water fountain at Cheerful Home
Students playing at Cheerful Home in Quincy Students playing at Cheerful Home in Quincy

An Illinois proposal aimed at protecting our kids from lead poisoning is raising some questions locally.

If approved, Senate Bill 550 would require schools and day care centers built before 2000 to test drinking water sources for lead, then notify parents of the results.

Schools and day cares would be responsible for the cost of one-time testing, which environmental experts say would range from $500 to $5,000 dollars per facility. That added cost concerns officials at Cheerful Home, a non-profit daycare.

"It's not as easy as finding another child to fill that spot," said said Elizabeth Harmon, Executive Director of Cheerful Home. "I mean it's $5,000. It could cover new art supplies it could cover food. It could cover a lot of different things that we would have to budget for to take care of that cost."

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has yet to sign the measure, but in a press release said he applauds the General Assembly for passing the bipartisan bill.

