Tuesday Sports Extra - January 10

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Sherrard: 48
1) QND: 81
Reed Hyer: 15 pts
Carter Cramsey: 13 pts, scored his 1,000th career point
Raiders: (13-1)
Farmington: 69
Bushnell-PC: 54
Devin Yocum: 14 pts
South Fulton: 61
Beardstown: 35
Fort Madison: 38
6) Mount Pleasant: 64
Kaleb Cresswell: 19 pts
Central Lee: 52
West Burlington: 73
Rick Galle: 17 pts
Holy Trinity: 45
Van Buren: 36
Bailey Merschman: 14 pts
Highland: 55
Canton: 59
Koy Smith: 19 pts
Jackson Parrish: 17 pts
Van-Far: 73
South Shelby: 46
Lathyn McMorris: 20 pts
Indians: (8-3)
Marion County: 16
7) Knox County: 76
Hayden Miller: 19 pts
Eagles: (12-3)
Scotland County: 73
Westran: 59
Grant Campbell: 18 pts, 13 rebs
Mark Twain: 65
Silex: 46
Bailey McMillen: 17 pts
Grant Peters: 14 pts
(Hancock County Tournament)
Illini West: 33
West Hancock: 46
Drake Hammel: 16 pts
Jackson Porter: 13 pts
Unity: 68
Keokuk: 37
Cory Miller: 30 pts
Damon Wolter: 11 pts
(Winchester Tournament)
Liberty: 36
Payson: 61
Tanner Cannady: 28 pts
Trevor Voss: 10 pts
Griggsville-Perry: 61
Pleasant Hill: 66
Kaleb Root: 19 pts
Max Stinebaker: 19 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Mount Pleasant: 53
Fort Madison: 31
Central Lee: 43
West Burlington: 26
MacKenzie Northup: 14 pts
Anna Krehbiel: 12 pts
Lady Hawks: (9-2)
Holy Trinity: 30
Van Buren: 48
Highland: 55
Canton: 31
Kaitlin Benson: 17 pts
Haley Meyer: 13 pts
Van-Far: 28
South Shelby: 67
Logan Wise: 12 pts
Marion County: 30
Knox County: 64
Scotland County: 59
Westran: 36
Calesse Bair: 17 pts
North Shelby: 38
Schuyler County: 43
Kaylee Smith: 14 pts
Centralia: 66
Bowling Green: 68
-- Overtime
Kara Meyer: 34 pts
(Lady Panther Classic)
Unity: 49
Lewistown: 31
Kaylee Kuhn: 19 pts
South Fulton: 40
Central/SE: 61
Laney Lantz: 27 pts
Alaina Vance: 14 pts
(Lady Spartan Classic)
Pittsfield/Pleasant Hill: 27
Litchfield: 40
**High School Wrestling**
Albia: 57
Keokuk: 21
Oskaloosa: 45
Keokuk: 33
Riverton: 30
Beardstown: 43
Illini West: 15
Beardstown: 54
