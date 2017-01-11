Lee County takes legal action on homeowner for lack of septic tank

Part of document that says Moore must pay $5,000 every day on the three properties until a septic tank is put in.

Lee County is now taking legal action against a homeowner, and threatening more lawsuits over a sewage issue.

The county wants the homeowners to make changes to keep raw sewage from running into one of their lakes.

Deputies served a lawsuit to Lee County resident Richard Moore Tuesday, ordering him to put in a new sewage system, or else.

That has neighbors like Kenneth Cooper confused.

"It's a terrible mess," Cooper said. "I can't understand why the county is doing it. I mean we have been at it for six, seven, eight months. If the person wants to do it himself, let him."

The court document said Moore, who owns three properties in Mooar, Iowa, hasn't put in a septic tank to stop bacteria from flowing into Chatfield Lake.

This all stems from an order handed down by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

Back in September, DNR ordered the county to do something about the high bacteria levels in Chatfield Lake or face fines of up to $25,000 a day.

The following month, they told homeowners in the area they had 30 days to install a septic system.

Some complied, some didn't.

The ones who didn't say they can't afford the thousands of dollars to put a system in.

"For my house, it's about $10,000," Cooper said. "I have no job and I can't pay it back."

Now the Moore family faces a fine of $5,000 every day on the three properties until a septic tank is put in.

So far Moore is the only one to face a lawsuit,

"I think it's way over aggressive," Cooper said. "I want the county to come in and give assistance. To me, they've forced something upon us that is too quick and too fast and we aren't prepared."

The Lee County Health Department is addressing the issue by holding a meeting at the Powdertown fire house Wednesday, January 18 at 6 p.m.

The goal is to show residents how to get financial help and finish their project so they don't get sued.

