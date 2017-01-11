Knox County's Hamlin pledges Culver-Stockton track and field

EDINA, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Culver-Stockton track and field program has added to its recruiting class for the 2017-18 season by staying in-state and within the region.



Knox County standout middle distance runner Karissa Hamlin pledged to join the Wildcats on Tuesday morning.



She's all set to run the 800 meters at the collegiate level and she's looking forward to the future.



"It's very exciting that I'll be close to home so my family can come watch. I get to compete and not give up yet (and) to get to go to that next level is very exciting for me," Hamlin said.



"Culver stood out for me because their track coach is very passionate and I think he'll be able to push me beyond what I'm doing now."



Hamlin says she'll spend her senior season attempting to lower her time in preparation for her first year in Canton.



The Lady Wildcats also received a commitment from Quincy High sprinter Sativa Anders.