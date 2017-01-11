Members have 90 days to fix historic church in Keokuk

Basement and electrical issues outside of the church.

Old Unitarian, Christ Vision and Temple of World Peace at 4th and High Street in Keokuk.

A judge has given the members looking to save a historic church on 4th Street in Keokuk 90 days to fix it or the city gains control.

Mayor Tom Marion says the repairs would cost around a million dollars.

Neighbors say the old Unitarian Church hasn't been used in 45 years.

Marion says the building is in dire straits and it needs to be taken down because bricks are falling from the building and animals are living in it.

The city just wants to put a stop to it.

"If people say we don't want to work on buildings and we want to tear it down is incorrect," Marion said. "The problem is some of these buildings have gone so far and so long that they just can't be preserved or saved."

The church was built in 1873 and it is the oldest church in the city.