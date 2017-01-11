FM police investigating armed robbery

The Fort Madison Police Department is searching for suspects in a armed robbery over the weekend, according to the department's Facebook page.

Police said the incident happened Saturday at 3 a.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 2236 Ave. L. They said three people walked in wearing masks and hoodies and took cash, cigarettes and a case of beer.

Authorities said the suspects, who they believe were men, ran away towards the area around Hy-Vee.

According to police, two of the suspects appeared to be tall and thin while the other was short and stocky.

The police department said it is "vigorously investigating" and is encouraging anyone with information to call the station at 319-372-2525.