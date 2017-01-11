QPS releases strike notice to parents

The Quincy Public School District released a statement Wednesday to parents with details of the pending strike impact.

The strike is set to begin Tuesday, Jan. 17. Superintendent Roy Webb said the remainder of the school week will be the same and will not be affected by the strike.

All weekend activities including sporting events will continue as scheduled.

Students will not have school on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

He said no activities will take place in any district building including school, after-school and extra-curricular activities along with sporting events, music events, or any other school-related activity or event.

If anyone has addition questions or concerns, the school board is asking people to contact the QPS Board of Education at 217-223-8700.

Officials said they will also be sending a telephone message Monday prior to the strike to alert parents.

The school district is asking people to visit the QPS website for updates on the strike.

