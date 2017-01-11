QPS releases strike notice to parents

Car seats reduce the risk of being killed in a car crash by 71 percent for an infant and 54 percent for a toddler, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.More >>
Despite recent rainy weather, Adams County officials say construction on a new ambulance bay is still on schedule.More >>
Governor Terry Branstad signed a controversial gun bill into law on Thursday.More >>
It's been nearly four months since a fire destroyed the Antioch Baptist Church near Hannibal. Now the church took a big step forward towards rebuilding.More >>
Quincy Firefighters are hoping to improve their fleet for the new fiscal year.More >>
Free college tuition, healthcare, funding cuts, those are some of the topics discussed during Senator Claire McCaskill's town hall meeting in Hannibal on Thursday.More >>
The state of Iowa is close to enacting a law that would require voters to provide identification at polling stations.More >>
Students and teachers upheld an 18 year Baldwin Tradition Thursday.More >>
