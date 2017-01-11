MoDOT asks drivers to reduce travel

The Missouri Department of Transportation issued a Winter Weather Advisory for reduced travel because winter weather expected this weekend.

The advisory was issued for late Thursday through Sunday.

WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole said it looks like freezing rain is a chief concern for the upcoming weekend and ice accumulation will be a factor.

“MoDOT crews will be out ahead of the storm using a mixture of chemicals and abrasives including salt brine and salt,” MoDOT State Maintenance Engineer Becky Allmeroth said in a news release. “Ice is the most difficult storm to fight. With large areas of the state expected to get a half inch or more, it can cause downed power lines and potential roadway closures. Motorists should avoid travel this weekend if at all possible.”

MoDOT said with many colleges and universities starting Tuesday, they're asking students to also avoid travel until conditions approve.

You can check road conditions throughout the Tri-States here.