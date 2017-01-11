City of Hannibal works to clean up rundown homes

Resident points out homes that will be demolished

In parts of Hannibal you'll find broken down and abandoned homes. A lot of them are on a demolition list, as the city works to clear out the old and bring in the new.

Richard Cerretti lives on Hannibal's south side. He says some property owners are giving his neighborhood a bad reputation.

"I think there's has been a stigma for a long time about the south side. I don't think it's justified, but I think it's real, I think there's a lot of people who would not even consider moving to the south side,” said resident Richard Cerretti.

City leaders are well aware of the issue.

"You'll see a very well kept home and then immediately next door is an abandoned house with broken out windows and doors hanging off their hinges,” said 5th Ward Hannibal City Councilman Gordon Ipson.

Ipson hopes the Community P.R.I.D.E Project can help.

"The Community P.R.I.D.E Project is an effort by the city to acquire ownership to these abandoned homes or dilapidated homes that are maybe fixable but the current owners don't have the money to do so, take those homes that can be rehabbed turn around sell them to someone who is willing to rehab them, sell them for one dollar,” Ipson said.

On Wednesday, he met with NECAC and discussed options for neighborhood improvements, such as utilizing NECAC's weatherization program and building on open lots.

The goal is to increase home ownership in the area. Something Cerretti says hopes can happen soon.

"Well I think it would be great if more people came and invested in these homes and renovated if there fixable,” said Cerretti.

If you're interested in home ownership on Hannibal's south side contact city hall for more details about the Community P.R.I.D.E Project.