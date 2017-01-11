Marketplace health insurance deadline approaches

You have just a couple more weeks to get health insurance on the marketplace and local doctors are urging you to get it now before it's too late.



Officials with Hannibal Regional Hospital teamed up with Cover Missouri in order to get people signed up for health insurance. They're encouraging people to sign up, because your premium may be lower than you think. Physicians at Hannibal Regional say it does not take long and there are a lot of benefits.



"There are many people that don't realize that there are preventative services and premiums provided to them at no cost thanks to the Affordable Care Act," said Serena Brown, Outreach and Enrollment Coordinator

"For example, female wellness exams, issues with the mammography, later the age of 40, issues with the paps smear of females after the age of 21, these are major preventative majors that can be done," said Dr. Hossein Behniaye with Hannibal Regional Hospital

To find out more information about Marketplace Health Insurance and Cover Missouri click the link.



The deadline to sign up is January 31st.