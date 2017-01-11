Macomb's Sears steps down as football coach

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -- Kelly Sears has given the majority of his life to the sport of football.



But now it's time to hand off his duties as head coach at Macomb High School to someone else.



Sears met with his players Wednesday and informed them he was stepping down as the leader of the Bombers after 21 seasons.



Sears told WGEM Sports that it's just time to dedicate himself to other things. He added he wants to enjoy life and not have to be at the weight room at 6:30 every morning.



Sears had a record of 121-83 and led Macomb to 12 playoff appearances during a coaching career that began in 1996.



He will remain as a teacher and head coach of the softball program and freshman girls basketball coach.