Team Benson: Lewis County rivals unite to fight cancer

CANTON, Mo. (WGEM) -- Highland sophomore Kaitlin Benson has quickly risen the ranks of the area's top point guards.



"She's a really athletic, versatile player," Highland girls basketball coach Kyle Ellison said.



"She's fun to play with (and) everyone enjoys playing with her. She's just a great kid to have around. She's fun in practice and we just love to have her around the team."



But it hasn't always been smooth sailing for Kaitlin.



Two months ago her brother, 12-year-old Kyle Benson, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.



"He has Ewing Sarcoma," Kyle's mother, Sheila Benson, explained.



"It's a rare bone cancer (and) we're looking at 6-7 months treatment. About Week 13 we're hoping to have surgery to have the tumor removed and then chemo and radiation after that."



Only a few years apart in age the gap has become even less in the siblings' relationship. As Kyle continues treatments, and surgery likely in the weeks to come, Kaitlin vows to be right alongside in the fight.



"I'm always there to support him. Whenever he needs anything I'm there. Whatever he needs I got him," Kaitlin said.



"It's challenging but basketball gets my mind off of it. Basketball is my getaway."



"She's all right, I guess," Kyle joked.



According to Sheila Benson, "They have a very close relationship. Neither one of them would probably say, it but it's very close. If we've been gone for a few days for treatment, and come home, that's probably one of the things that makes him smile is to see Kaitlin."



The battle extends beyond brother and sister, and Tuesday night proved it.



Hundreds packed the Canton High School gym for "Yellow Night" to benefit Kyle and his family. Before tip-off, and once the final buzzer sounded, the Lewis County rivals became teammates. And roughly $7500 was raised.



"The community has been huge. It means a lot," Sheila said.



"Lewis County has come in huge (and) other schools have come in huge to support us. It means a lot to our family (and) it means a lot to Kyle."



Ellison added: "It's good to know that besides just basketball there's a lot more to the community than just that."



Sheila says she noticed Kyle wasn't acting like his normal self during an October basketball game and felt pain in his stomach. Doctors later found spots in his ribs and a cancer diagnosis soon followed.



They remain hopeful surgery, chemo, and radiation will eventually mean Kyle will be cancer-free.