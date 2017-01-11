QPS parents scrambling to find childcare

Cheerful Home in Quincy said they are at max capacity.

The United Way of Quincy said on Wednesday that they have been preparing a list of resources for families affected by the strike.

Jennifer Hull said she has been directly impacted of the strike as a parent.

The Quincy Federation set a strike date for January 17th, and some QPS district parents are scrambling to find childcare options.

Jennifer Hull is a teacher's aide at Cheerful Home in Quincy. She also has three kids in Quincy Public Schools.

"I was hoping they would come to an agreement by now." Hull said. "It really impacts, I have three kids in three different schools, so I'm trying to figure out what to do with each of them."

She's not alone. Thousands of parents throughout the district have been scrambling to make childcare plans. Elizabeth Harmon is the Executive Director of Cheerful Home, and on Wednesday she said they've been getting calls asking if they have room.

"We've had a lot of calls from parents who are not enrolled right now, and they're wondering if we have extra spots for kids to come because they don't have anywhere to send their kids." Harmon said.

She added that they don't have any more space, and they've been forced to turn the parents away.

Emily Robbearts of the United Way of Adams County, said they're trying to help students that have nowhere to go.

"Primarily we were looking for solutions for youth services and meals, for families who have depended on the school to provide breakfast and lunch for children." Robbearts said.

Parents like Jennifer Hull noted that they hope an agreement is reached soon.

"Just try to work together. Try to come to a mutual agreement." Hull said. "You know give and take. Both sides need to give a little so that they can come to a mutual understanding, and come to a middle ground where it would be acceptable for both groups."

The United Way said they are planning to send home a list of resources for families affected by the strike on Friday.