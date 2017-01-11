Go Bags program helps prevent hunger outside of school

Chewy bars that were added into the bags for the students.

Students tying up bags and placing them in bins.

Keokuk Christian Academy filling up bags to be sent to local schools.

Numbers from the Canton R-5 School District show 50 percent of its elementary students qualify for free and reduced lunch.

A lot of them go hungry on the weekends when there are no school meals.

But, a new program hopes to change that.

The "Go Bags" program at Culver Stockton College serves more than 65 kids a week.

Wednesday, a school from lee county, Iowa came down to the Canton to help stuff bags with food.

The bags will feed needy kids for the next two weekends.

Boxes opened, food stacked, and bags packed at the Canton Masonic Lodge for the elementary school kids down the street.

Ashlyn May substitute teaches there.

"Just knowing that there is a need, we should be providing for a lot more others," May said.

Keokuk Christian Academy students came in a bus filled with food. They put together dozens of bags filled with soup and snacks.

"We aren't used to that, we aren't used to going hungry so to know that we are doing something impactful for children is pretty awesome," Sophomore Makayla Mann said.

Keokuk Christian Academy Teacher Lisa Toops says this service provided a great lesson for students that they wouldn't have learned in the classroom.

"They get to come away like they have accomplished something with their day besides learning math facts, they contributed to somebody's life," Toops said.

In a matter of minutes, the bags were stacked and sent off to schools. Sophomore Makayla Mann plans to help again because she wants to be a part of the solution.

"These kids do go hungry and that's kind of a surprising thing and eye opening experience so I think it's important to continue to give back," Mann said,

If you want to help, the program meets once a week at the Lodge on Tuesday's at 7 p.m.