Local organization to extend its hours for families during QPS strike

Parent prepares to put child in the car after picking him up from school.

Some parents and community members have just six days to plan where kids will go if Quincy Public School employees walk off the job as planned on Tuesday.

"I understand why they're doing it, but I feel sorry for the kids," Lisa Bowman said.

"I 100 percent agree with the teachers do need more money," Andrea Voshake said.

"We're just hoping that pressure would kind of help them work towards an agreement quickly," Kristin Sanner said.

Some parents said it wasn't the strike that concerned them, but how long it could last.

"The uncertainty of that, just that it could go on and really disrupt the school schedule and learning," Sanner explained.

Over at the Frederick Ball Center, Quincy Teen REACH talked with staff about changes next week.

"We're going to open up from 10 o'clock in the morning to 6 o'clock in the evening," Executive Director Dennis Williams said.

The hours are much longer than the typical after school hours for the program. They'll also provide a light breakfast, lunch and dinner to make sure students are fed.

"It keeps them off the street and out of trouble," staff member Lachelle Wigfall said. "It gives them a place to go to make sure they have something to eat and the parents don't have to worry about them while they're at work."

Williams says though they didn't need to increase their hours, they wanted to.

"We asked the community for help and they helped us," Williams explained. "So how can we not give back? We have to give back because they helped us. They're the ones keeping our doors open."

Staff members didn't want to think what the students would have done if the organization didn't extend its hours.

"Just worried about how many kids were going to be on the streets or how many parents were gonna have to stay home from work," Wigfall said.

Williams says news of the strike was heartbreaking because of the impact on kids.

"We don't want them to continue on suffering," Williams said. "We're going to do some educational things here because we want to keep them focused on their education so when they do go back, they're still ready to go."

Teen REACH will take any student during this time, even if they are not already enrolled at the program. Typically they only accept students from 2nd grade and up, but Williams says they will work with families who have younger siblings if it's needed.