Economic officials talk about job growth during annual meeting

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Local economic officials say 2016 was a step forward for Quincy and Adams County, namely with companies that expanded.

The Great River Economic Development Foundation is hoping for more of that in 2017. That was the message at GREDF's Annual Meeting Wednesday at the Oakley-Lindsey Center.

Officials say more jobs could be on the horizon in Quincy with some manufacturers and retailers seeing expansions. GREDF also says its Inspire Works program is helping put people to work. 

"That's targeted at connecting businesses with people that are looking for work, whether they're students looking for careers or under employed people looking for work," GREDF President Marcel Wagner said. "That's really a key thing we can do to help facilitate our businesses getting the right people they need."

Wagner says the organization plans to work closely with businesses in the community to help with any expansion efforts.

