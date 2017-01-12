Wednesday's Area Scores - January 11

**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Lady Panther Classic)
Liberty: 30
Illini West: 51
Baylee Clampitt: 21 pts
Taryn Roe: 15 pts
Chargers: (16-4)
Quincy High: 41
Lewistown: 28
Jada Humphrey: 12 pts
South Fulton: 43
West Hancock: 40
McKenzie Hall: 12 pts
Havana: 61
Brown County: 44
Ally Heldt: 13 pts
(Warrenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 37
Francis Howell Central: 58
Kari Bareis: 11 pts
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Winchester Tournament)
Carrollton: 60
Brown County: 53
Tanner Sussenbach: 18 pts
Nathan Hendricker: 11 pts
Rushville/Industry: 24
Central: 57
Christian Rigg: 17 pts
Noah Dearwester: 10 pts
Western: 42
North Greene: 70
Preston Wellman: 12 pts
**College Basketball, Women's**
Western Illinois: 78
Omaha: 74
Emily Clemens: 23 pts
Morgan Blumer: 19 pts
Leathernecks: (14-4, 4-1) - outscored Omaha 25-10 in 4th quarter
**College Basketball, Men's**
Western Illinois: 70
Denver: 84
Garret Covington: 17 pts
Leathernecks: (6-10, 3-2)
John Wood: 70
Southeastern CC: 71
-- Overtime
Larry Plummer: 12 pts
Trail Blazers: (9-8)
**High School Wrestling**
Hannibal: 24
Mexico: 51
Pirate pins: Bailee Rethorn, Garrett Ruby, Taylor Pritchett
