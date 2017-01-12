Fire damages Clayton, Illinois home

Several firefighters were at the scene.

Closer look at the hole cut into the roof.

Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate.

Fire damaged a home in Clayton, Illinois, Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said they were called to a two-story home at 208 East Main Street right after 6 p.m.

They discovered heavy smoke in the attic. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time. Fire officials couldn't comment on the extent of the damage and were still looking into what caused the fire.