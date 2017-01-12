Fire damages Clayton, Illinois home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire damages Clayton, Illinois home

Posted:
Firefighters responeded to a fire on Clayton's Main Street Wednesday Firefighters responeded to a fire on Clayton's Main Street Wednesday
Crews work at the fire scene. Crews work at the fire scene.
Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate.
Closer look at the hole cut into the roof. Closer look at the hole cut into the roof.
Several firefighters were at the scene. Several firefighters were at the scene.
CLAYTON, Ill. (WGEM) -

Fire damaged a home in Clayton, Illinois, Wednesday evening.

Firefighters said they were called to a two-story home at 208 East Main Street right after 6 p.m.

They discovered heavy smoke in the attic. Crews had to cut a hole in the roof to ventilate the fire.

Officials say no one was home at the time. Fire officials couldn't comment on the extent of the damage and were still looking into what caused the fire.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.