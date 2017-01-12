Icy conditions causing slick roads - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Icy conditions causing slick roads

Freezing rain fell early Thursday morning making roads icy and slick in the Tri-States. 

Freezing rain and drizzle are possible through the morning hours, according to WGEM Meteorologist Mike Cole. Freezing rain advisories were issued Thursday morning for multiple counties in Illinois.

Several crashes were reported in the area due to slick roads. Missouri State Highway Patrol deputies responded to at least three crashes Thursday morning, all involving semis. Two of the accidents were on U.S. 61 in Lewis County near the LaGrange exit. Both semi drivers on scene told WGEM no one was injured.  The highway is back open at both crash sites.  

MoDOT Northeast District Communications Manager Marisa Ellison said roads were slick in spots across the area.  She said icy roads are more difficult for crews to treat.  With rain falling overnight  before switching to freezing precipitation it was difficult for MoDOT drivers to pretreat the roads, Ellison explained.

The City of Quincy also had trucks on the streets early Thursday morning laying down salt. Kevin McClean with Quincy Central Services said drivers were focused first on roads near schools and the hospital.

All drivers should use extra caution when doing anything outdoors, Cole said. Sidewalks and parking lots could also be extremely slick as there is a coating of ice in place covering most everything.

