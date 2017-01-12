Mobile home goes up in flames in Lewis County

Deputy Chief Greg Doscher said they are extra cautious with the incoming ice store.

Firefighters said the cold weather can have a big impact on their ability to fight fires.

Fire officials in Lewis County said a fire started in a mobile home Thursday morning near LaBelle.

The home was located at 12982 Hwy Y. Western Lewis Fire Capt. Paul Russ said he was told there was heavy smoke and fire coming out of the roof when crews arrived.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office said the homeowner and his daughter were inside at the time of the fire, but did make it out safely. The homeowner told authorities that flames were coming through the walls inside.

"He had some pets in there and they were getting antsy." McKenzie said. "He noticed the place was filling up with smoke, he didn't really see what started it or anything."

McKenzie noted that mobile home fires like the one on Thursday more often then not result in total losses.

"Everything is light and dry, and when they ignite, they go like a tinderbox." McKenzie said.

Deputy Chief Greg Doscher noted that winter weather has a big impact on rural fire protection districts.

"The majority of our response area does not have fire hydrants so we have to haul water to where the incident is." Doscher said. "When the roads are slippery, that does make it extremely dangerous to try and get to the scene."

With an ice storm possible, Doscher added that the district take extra precautions.

"We're anticipating and planning for bad weather." Doscher said. "We just have to use a lot of extra caution."

Firefighters said the home is a total loss, and the Red Cross has been to assist the family.