Nauvoo woman dies in crash

A Nauvoo woman died Thursday morning after a crash near Nauvoo, according to the sheriff's office.

Hancock County Sheriff Scott Bentzinger said Olivia Ashley, 21, was driving west on 2000 North at 3:49 a.m. when the crash happened. He said her vehicle left the roadway, hit the ditch and rolled twice.

Bentzinger said Ashley was thrown from the vehicle. He said she was not wearing a seatbelt.

Ashley was later pronounced dead at Keokuk Area Hospital.