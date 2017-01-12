Ice storm warnings issued in the Tri-States

Ice storm warnings were issued Thursday for several counties in the Tri-States.

The warnings go into effect Friday through Sunday. Check here for details on the warnings.

Freezing rain is expected to cover a majority of the WGEM viewing area with more accumulation the further south you go towards St. Louis. Residents could see between a quarter inch to a half inch of ice.

Be sure to check here for the latest road conditions. Also be sure to download the new and improved WGEM StormTrak Weather app. If you had the app already, just update it.

Ice storms can also cause significant power outages. We have a list of area power companies with phone numbers in case you have to report an outage.