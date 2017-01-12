Kroc Center to hold camp open during QPS Strike

The threat of an employee strike in Quincy school district is looming and parents are running out of options of places to send kids if the strike happens.

The Kroc Center is planning to open their "School's Out Day Camp" during the strike.

The cost is $25 a day for non-members and $20 a day for members. They have enough space for 50 kids each day. Kroc Center representatives say you should sign up early because they are expecting to fill up quick.

"I think that this time is definitely going to be a burden for children and families, but what we hope to do is kind of ease some of that tension by offering a fun camp here at the Kroc Center,” said Jakin Logsdon, Youth Development and Outreach Specialist at the Kroc Center.

The day camp is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kids will get lunch while they are there. An important note, you have to register your kid for each day you want them to be at camp, but you can do it ahead of time. Remember that registration is first come, first serve.

You can register online or in person at the Kroc Center.