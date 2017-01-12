Options for parents during potential QPS strike

The United Way of Adams County released several options for parents during the pending Quincy Public Schools union strike.

Organizations offering youth services include the Quincy Family YMCA, The Salvation Army Kroc Center, The Crossing church and Quincy TeenREACH. Neighborhood Youth Centers like the Harrison Hills Community Room, Parsons Youth Center and Jefferson Center are also options.

Meal options include the Horizons Soup Kitchen and area food pantries (details below). TeenReach, The Crossing and the Kroc Center are also offering meals.

Union members at QPS are scheduled to go on strike Jan. 17. You can find in-depth coverage here.

More details on services can be found below: