Illinois State Police warn drivers of pending weather

Illinois State Police issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory on Thursday ahead of an expected ice storm this weekend.

ISP is asking drivers to use caution, increase following distances and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

If stranded, drivers are urged to stay inside their vehicles with a seat belt on until emergency crews arrive.

"Motorists involved in accidents that do not require emergency assistance may file a crash report within 10 days by reporting it with the law enforcement agency within those jurisdictional boundaries," ISP said in a news release.

ISP also reminded drivers to yield for emergency and snow removal vehicles.

"Scott’s Law (The Move Over Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching emergency vehicles and vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with hazard lights activated," ISP said.

