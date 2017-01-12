Illinois State Police warn drivers of pending weather - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois State Police warn drivers of pending weather

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect

Illinois State Police issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory on Thursday ahead of an expected ice storm this weekend.

ISP is asking drivers to use caution, increase following distances and allow extra time to get to their destinations.

If stranded, drivers are urged to stay inside their vehicles with a seat belt on until emergency crews arrive.

"Motorists involved in accidents that do not require emergency assistance may file a crash report within 10 days by reporting it with the law enforcement agency within those jurisdictional boundaries," ISP said in a news release.

ISP also reminded drivers to yield for emergency and snow removal vehicles.

"Scott’s Law (The Move Over Law) requires drivers to reduce speed, change lanes if possible, and proceed with due caution when approaching emergency vehicles and vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with hazard lights activated," ISP said.

The Missouri Department of Transportation also issued a travel advisory. You can read about it here.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.