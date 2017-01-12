Driver leaves after hitting teen on bicycle - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Driver leaves after hitting teen on bicycle

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A teenager was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Quincy, but the driver left the scene, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police said the incident happened at 16th and Maine at 4:01 p.m. When they arrived, police said they learned a 13-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle travelling south on 16th Street.

Police said the vehicle continued down 16th Street. It was described as a smaller white 4-door car.

The teen was taken to Blessing Hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information is encouraged to call the police department at 217-228-4470. 

