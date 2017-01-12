Officials urge preparedness ahead of ice storm - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Officials urge preparedness ahead of ice storm

Posted:
By Whitney Williams, Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Tri-State residents woke up to ice covered cars Thursday morning, but it'll be even worse this weekend, which will make for a prolonged ice event.

Alex Scheiter, the assistant manager at Farm & Home Supply in Quincy, said business started to pick up Thursday and they're expecting even more customers Thursday night and Friday.

"We'll probably have a little bit more staffing when it comes to the harder days like tomorrow," Scheiter said. "We'll probably have a lot of hustle and bustle going on."

Some people have also been prepping their generators, just in case the power goes out.

"We have had a couple tune ups," Scheiter said. "Like seafoam and stuff like that, they can actually pour in their tanks to better improve their generators in case power does go out."

Adams County Emergency Management Director John Simon said if you end up using your generator, be sure to remember a few safety rules. Such as never running a generator indoors, even if it's in the garage.    

"So that it doesn't cause any problems with any carbon dioxide or any problems from that perspective," Simon said. "And then if you don't have a house that's wired for a transfer switch make sure you actually plug the appliances you want to use directly into the generator through the use of extension cords."

Simon also said the ice storm will impact travel, making the roads threatening. Simon's advice is to stay home.

"If we can reduce the number of people out on the roads, it reduces the number of incidents we have and makes it easier for our emergency response systems to be able to handle those incidents," Simon said.

Having a charged cell phone will also be key, so you may need to use a portable charger if you lose power. Be sure to track the ice storm along with us by using WGEM's StormTrak weather app.

