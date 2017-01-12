Adams County to start mental health court program - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Adams County to start mental health court program

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Adams County officials announced the start of a new program to help those with mental illnesses stay out of jail and get the treatment they need.

Officials will launch a Mental Health Court in the summer. The program will allow people with a serious or persistent mental illness to get counseling, medication monitoring, and an assigned probation officer instead of jail.

"They are a victim of their illness. Their behavior often times isn't logical, it doesn't flow naturally. It's a mistake. They need to get help, they need to get treatment and this is a way to do it," Executive Director of Transitions of Western Illinois Mike Rein said.

Officials have received a grant to help with training and the initial planning stages. The program is expected to launch July first.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.