Adams County to start mental health court program

Adams County officials announced the start of a new program to help those with mental illnesses stay out of jail and get the treatment they need.

Officials will launch a Mental Health Court in the summer. The program will allow people with a serious or persistent mental illness to get counseling, medication monitoring, and an assigned probation officer instead of jail.

"They are a victim of their illness. Their behavior often times isn't logical, it doesn't flow naturally. It's a mistake. They need to get help, they need to get treatment and this is a way to do it," Executive Director of Transitions of Western Illinois Mike Rein said.

Officials have received a grant to help with training and the initial planning stages. The program is expected to launch July first.

