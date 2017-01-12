Missouri Governor declares state of emergency - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Governor declares state of emergency

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens declared a state of emergency Thursday and has called the National Guard to assist with an incoming winter storm.

That announcement comes after a Thursday press conference where Greitens warned that Winter Storm Jupiter could lead to dangerously icy roads, downed trees and power outages.

On Wednesday, the governor said he signed an executive order to activate the Missouri State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate a 24-hour plan.

Greitens says said Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers will begin extended shifts Thursday night, employee leaves have been canceled and the Department of Public Safety had pre-staged more than 100 generators for those areas hardest hit by the storm.

The governor also says MoDOT crews have started pre-treating roads across the state which will continue throughout the storm.

In a Thursday night email, Greitens says he and Missouri's management team will address the media at the State Emergency Operations Center in Jefferson City Friday morning at 5 a.m..

To watch the entire press conference, click here 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.