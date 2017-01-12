Officials plan how to respond to emergencies during ice storm

When it comes to graffiti, it's usually associated with vandalism, but a local group is working towards a way for artist to express their creativity without breaking the law.More >>
Many Quincy residents were out on Friday, rushing to get last minute desserts for Easter dinner.More >>
The later date of Easter this year has led to more sales, and stores like Kirlin's have sold out of some of their chocolates earlier than ever before.More >>
With school out for many Tri-State districts, Going Bonkers has been cashing in.More >>
A highway in Lee County was closed to traffic Friday afternoon after a crash involving a truck and tractor, according to the Sheriff Stacy Weber.More >>
Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.More >>
Western Illinois Fair officials announced long-time Country musician Joe Diffie will be the headlining act for this year's fair.More >>
For some visually impaired children, the Easter egg tradition may be more difficult than fun.More >>
Lawmakers are abolishing a statewide program intended to improve reading skills of Iowa third-graders because of a lack of funding and concerns about the effort's ineffectiveness.More >>
