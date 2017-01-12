Officials plan how to respond to emergencies during ice storm

Stay off the roads. That's the message from emergency officials as they prepare for an ice storm rolling into the area.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office and the Ambulance Service are already speaking with staff on how they're going to handle the weather conditions. No matter how bad it gets they're planning for the worst.

The early morning rain caused slick roads around the Tri-States. Several semis jackknifed and others slid off the road, but that's nothing compared to what could be on the way according to emergency officials.

"Anytime we have projections for ice, ice is not a good thing," Adams County Sergeant Shawn Goodwin said.

The National Weather Service shows the Tri-States could see up to a half inch of ice. Local paramedics are preparing for a busy weekend.

"We'll still be responding with our lights and sirens on despite the ice storm," Lead paramedic Eric Nielsen said. "However, there may be longer response times."

Even with longer response times, Nielsen says crews can do a lot to speed up the care needed.

"In your residence, on your front yard if you were to slip on the ice and fall, things we can do in the back of the ambulance on the way to the hospital," Nielsen explained.

Goodwin says while they want to get to the scene quickly, they need to make sure the deputies stay safe too.

"I fully anticipate that if we get this much ice they're projecting, it's going to be hard for us to get around," Goodwin added.

For that reason, Goodwin says residents need to be prepared.

"Get to the grocery store and get what you need that way you don't have to go out in this weather and risk a chance of injury or accident," Goodwin said.

If you must be on the roads during the storm, Nielsen has this reminder for drivers.

"Drive slow," Nielsen said. "If you see us working the scene of an accident, please slow down and give us plenty of room to work."

Emergency officials also urge residents to pack an emergency kit in your car if you travel in case you get stuck.. That includes a blanket, flashlight, extra batteries, a water and snack.