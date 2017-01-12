Quincy shots fired suspect arrested - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy shots fired suspect arrested

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A man suspected of opening fire on a Quincy street last year was arrested Thursday.

Jason Snider, 38, was lodged at the Lewis County jail on unrelated allegations.

The Quincy Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest Thursday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

That's in connection with an incident in September, where police say a vehicle was shot multiple times in the 400 block of south 5th Street. No one was hurt.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.