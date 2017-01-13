Thursday's Area Scores - January 12

**College Basketball, Men**
9) Bellarmine: 103
24) Quincy: 96
-- Overtime
Evan McGaughey: 30 pts. 13 rebs
Joe Tagarelli: 24 pts, 8 rebs
Von Washington: 15 pts
Hawks: (15-2, 5-1) - finished 18-28 from the free throw line (loss snaps 14-game winning streak)
Central Methodist: 81
Culver-Stockton: 64
Thaddeus Newby: 24 pts
Wildcats: (1-15, 0-12) - 15th straight loss
**College Basketball, Women's**
4) Bellarmine: 92
Quincy: 67
Annika Webster/Jessica Merino: 14 pts each
Lady Hawks: (4-12, 1-5)
16) Central Methodist: 76
Culver-Stockton: 64
Lacey Clark: 15 pts
Lady Wildcats: (7-9, 5-7)
**High School Basketball, Boys**
(IHSA)
Jerseyville: 36
Pittsfield: 39
Noah Mendenhall: 23 pts
*Winchester Tournament*
Pleasant Hill: 45
Payson: 59
Trevor Voss: 21 pts
Russell Miller: 16 pts
Central: 49
Carrollton: 48
Lane Marlow: 15 pts
Hayden Neisen: 11 pts
Triopia: 53
PORTA: 46
Trojans: advance to title game
(MSHSAA)
Marceline: 41
South Shelby: 42
Alec Patterson: 21 pts, 10 rebs
Marion County: 40
LaPlata: 47
Ty Bowdish: 13 pts
Silex: 27
Clopton: 46
Stephen Talbert: 11 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(IHSA)
Quincy High: 44
Alleman: 39
Olivia Edwards/Jada Humphrey: 9 pts each
Blue Devils: (8-9)
*Lady Panther Classic*
Unity: 39
Illini West: 35
Jordan Hildebrand: 21 pts
Baylee Clampitt: 15 pts
Havana: 40
Central/SE: 45
Laney Lantz: 25 pts
- Unity vs. Central/SE (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)
*Lady Spartan Classic*
Western: 22
3) West Central: 52
Lady Cougars: (20-0)
Pittsfield: 46
Triopia: 44
Lilly Pepper: 16 pts
Payson: 41
Carrollton: 66
Kamryn Flesner: 26 pts
(MSHSAA)
Marceline: 43
South Shelby: 54
Logan Wise: 13 pts
Marion County: 37
LaPlata: 43
Sadie Spratt: 11 pts
Silex: 22
1) Clopton: 58
Kaitlyn Kuntz: 17 pts
(Warrenton Tournament)
Hannibal: 33
Moberly: 42
**High School Wrestling**
Keokuk: 6
North Scott: 78
Keokuk: 42
Davenport North: 33
Keokuk: 34
Burlington: 47
