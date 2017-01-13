Thursday's Area Scores - January 12

Laney Lantz had 25 points to lead Central/SE past Havana for a spot in Saturday's Lady Panther Classic championship.

**College Basketball, Men**



9) Bellarmine: 103

24) Quincy: 96

-- Overtime

Evan McGaughey: 30 pts. 13 rebs

Joe Tagarelli: 24 pts, 8 rebs

Von Washington: 15 pts

Hawks: (15-2, 5-1) - finished 18-28 from the free throw line (loss snaps 14-game winning streak)



Central Methodist: 81

Culver-Stockton: 64

Thaddeus Newby: 24 pts

Wildcats: (1-15, 0-12) - 15th straight loss





**College Basketball, Women's**



4) Bellarmine: 92

Quincy: 67

Annika Webster/Jessica Merino: 14 pts each

Lady Hawks: (4-12, 1-5)



16) Central Methodist: 76

Culver-Stockton: 64

Lacey Clark: 15 pts

Lady Wildcats: (7-9, 5-7)





**High School Basketball, Boys**



(IHSA)

Jerseyville: 36

Pittsfield: 39

Noah Mendenhall: 23 pts



*Winchester Tournament*

Pleasant Hill: 45

Payson: 59

Trevor Voss: 21 pts

Russell Miller: 16 pts



Central: 49

Carrollton: 48

Lane Marlow: 15 pts

Hayden Neisen: 11 pts



Triopia: 53

PORTA: 46

Trojans: advance to title game



(MSHSAA)

Marceline: 41

South Shelby: 42

Alec Patterson: 21 pts, 10 rebs



Marion County: 40

LaPlata: 47

Ty Bowdish: 13 pts



Silex: 27

Clopton: 46

Stephen Talbert: 11 pts





**High School Basketball, Girls**



(IHSA)

Quincy High: 44

Alleman: 39

Olivia Edwards/Jada Humphrey: 9 pts each

Blue Devils: (8-9)



*Lady Panther Classic*

Unity: 39

Illini West: 35

Jordan Hildebrand: 21 pts

Baylee Clampitt: 15 pts



Havana: 40

Central/SE: 45

Laney Lantz: 25 pts

- Unity vs. Central/SE (Saturday, 7:30 p.m.)



*Lady Spartan Classic*

Western: 22

3) West Central: 52

Lady Cougars: (20-0)



Pittsfield: 46

Triopia: 44

Lilly Pepper: 16 pts



Payson: 41

Carrollton: 66

Kamryn Flesner: 26 pts



(MSHSAA)

Marceline: 43

South Shelby: 54

Logan Wise: 13 pts



Marion County: 37

LaPlata: 43

Sadie Spratt: 11 pts



Silex: 22

1) Clopton: 58

Kaitlyn Kuntz: 17 pts



(Warrenton Tournament)

Hannibal: 33

Moberly: 42





**High School Wrestling**



Keokuk: 6

North Scott: 78



Keokuk: 42

Davenport North: 33



Keokuk: 34

Burlington: 47