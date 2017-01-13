Business as usual for QHS athletics despite looming strike

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Weather permitting there are games and events to be played and held over the next two days for the Quincy High School basketball and wrestling programs.



Beyond that is anyone's guess.



Barring a contract agreement teachers will go on strike Tuesday and that means no extracurricular activities, coaches can't hold practice and games are off the table.



Quincy High School athletic director Scott Douglas says it certainly poses a challenge when you consider potential forfeits or cancellations.



"How does it play out if games have to be canceled? Are they makeups, are they forfeits, who decides? All great questions and yet even with some of those folks to find a precedent for something like this is not always easy," Douglas said.



Douglas says he's working with Western Big Six leadership to determine protocol moving forward, but says a decision on whether Blue Devil teams would be forced to forfeit or reschedule games hasn't been made.



Meanwhile, the seniors on the QHS basketball team are attempting to take the strike in stride.



"We have a great coaching staff that's working really hard. We have an awesome athletic director that's working with us. We're going to do what we can do," senior Parker Bland said.



"It's definitely in the back of our mind but we're not too worried about it right now."



According to Garrett Gadeke, "You got to be here 100% and making sure you're practicing as hard as you can. Practicing as if there's not going to be a strike (and) practicing as if we're still going to be playing next Friday and Saturday. It's just a matter of staying focused."



Head coach Andy Douglas knows frustration for his team will set in once the strike begins, but as a teacher and coach he understands both sides of the spectrum.



Douglas told his players sometimes life throws you a curveball and you just have to press on.



He also said he has no doubt the district will resolve the matter.