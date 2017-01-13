Quincy man arrested on gun and drug charges

Authorities said an adult and one child were hurt Thursday during a golf cart incident in LaBelle, Missouri.More >>
A Pike County man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for transportation of a minor with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity, according to a news release by the Department of Justice.More >>
A Fort Madison man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with the stabbing of two men at a bar last year, according to court records.More >>
A juvenile and Canton, Missouri, man were arrested overnight after a short chase in Keokuk, according to Keokuk Asst. Police Chief Jay Whitaker.More >>
A Keokuk man was arrested over the weekend on multiple drug charges, according to police.More >>
A Quincy man was sent to prison Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl last year, according to court records.More >>
A Hannibal man has been arrested after getting involved in an accident with a bicyclist Monday evening, according to the Hannibal Police Department.More >>
There were over a dozen incidents of criminal damage from BB guns Thursday night into Friday morning, according to police.More >>
Illinois State Police identified the woman killed in a crash Thursday east of Industry.More >>
The autopsy performed on an infant found dead Thursday in Macomb showed no signs of foul play, according to police.More >>
