Quincy man arrested on gun and drug charges - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested on gun and drug charges

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Man arrested Man arrested
Knighton Knighton
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Police and members of the Adams County Sheriff's office found a gun with a defaced serial number, cannabis, and meth amphetamines while executing a search warrant at 323 College Ave. Apt. A. in Quincy Friday around 1:00 a.m. 

The resident, 26-year-old Dantae Knighton, was arrested and taken to Adams County Jail for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of  meth amphetamines, and possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver. He also had an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.