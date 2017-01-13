Quincy man arrested on gun and drug charges

Quincy Police and members of the Adams County Sheriff's office found a gun with a defaced serial number, cannabis, and meth amphetamines while executing a search warrant at 323 College Ave. Apt. A. in Quincy Friday around 1:00 a.m.

The resident, 26-year-old Dantae Knighton, was arrested and taken to Adams County Jail for possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of meth amphetamines, and possession of 30-500 grams of cannabis with intent to deliver. He also had an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant.