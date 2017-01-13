QPS Board holds meeting to address strike

Friday was the last day of classes until the strike date of the Federation.

Board President Sayeed Ali said there are no more planned negotiations meetings as of Friday.

The board listened to opinions from the public before issuing a statement on the strike.

The QPS Board held a special meeting Friday that addressed the potential strike by union employees.

After members of the public, including a few parents and QHS student Meg Stalder, voiced their opinions, board president Sayeed Ali read a prepared statement on what the board plans to do.

The board is disappointed that we are on the brink of a strike. Throughout this process our board has not had anything negative to say about our staff. Moving forward you will not hear any negative comments from this board. The issue is purely financial. The reason our financial rating was downgraded is, in part, due to state recommendations that we have a 6 month reserve of operating expenses; yet based on our audited numbers we have only 31 days.

Ali also said that no further negotiation meetings between the district and union were planned.

Stalder brought a petition with 237 signatures from her classmates at Quincy Senior High School.

"We really, really care about this, and it is going to determine a lot of things about especially our senior year, and our future, and stuff." Stalder said.

Stalder is a senior, and she said she and her fellow classmates are worried about he effect the strike may have on them.

"I know that a lot of students are concerned about not necessarily school, but school in addition to, they're worried about their graduation, and if that's going to be affected." Stalder added.

