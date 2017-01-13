Two suffer serious injuries in McDonough County crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Two suffer serious injuries in McDonough County crash

Posted:
By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
Connect
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Two men suffered serious injuries in a collision Friday afternoon in McDonough County, according to police.

Illinois State Police reported Chase A. Alexander, 20, of Bloomington, Illinois, was westbound on CR 2200 at 1 p.m. Police said he didn't stop at CR 800 East and collided with another car heading north.

Alexander's car went off the road before stopping in a field. The other vehicle, driven by Josiah T. Boyd, 21, of Raritan, Illinois, was forced into a utility pole and stopped in a ditch.

Alexander and Boyd were both airlifted to Blessing Hospital.

Police said the roadway was "moist." The investigation is pending.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.