Two suffer serious injuries in McDonough County crash

Two men suffered serious injuries in a collision Friday afternoon in McDonough County, according to police.

Illinois State Police reported Chase A. Alexander, 20, of Bloomington, Illinois, was westbound on CR 2200 at 1 p.m. Police said he didn't stop at CR 800 East and collided with another car heading north.

Alexander's car went off the road before stopping in a field. The other vehicle, driven by Josiah T. Boyd, 21, of Raritan, Illinois, was forced into a utility pole and stopped in a ditch.

Alexander and Boyd were both airlifted to Blessing Hospital.

Police said the roadway was "moist." The investigation is pending.