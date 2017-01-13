Electric companies ready if ice storm knocks out power

Stalder said their lines are designed to withstand about a half an inch of radial ice and still function normally

:Bill Stalder said they have all the supplies they need

Power companies will be keeping a close eye on power lines this weekend.

Ameren officials said they have crews ready to roll should the Tri-States start to have outages. The same is true for for the rural electric co-ops.

Adams Electric's Bill Stalder said they held a meeting earlier this week to figure out what supplies they were in need of. From salt and grit for their parking lot, to filling up gas tanks and splicing equipment for power lines.

Stalder said their lines are designed to withstand about a half an inch of radial ice and still function normally.

"They may sag a little bit," Stalder said. "The big variable in there is wind. If the wind kicks up and we get some galloping motion, we get some tree limbs that are weighted down by the weight of the ice on them and make contact, then it's a different story."

Stalder said if the power starts to go out, they will have all hands on deck. He also said if power goes out, be sure to report that to them by calling them, going to their website or by using their Power Pal app.