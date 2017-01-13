Quincy road crews are ready to hit the road for ice storm

McClean said they brought salt from their pile down by the waste water plant up to their salt dome

It could be a busy weekend for Quincy road crews as they try to keep the roads and streets salted.

Central Services Director Kevin McClean said they brought salt from their pile down by the waste water plant up to their salt dome so that they would have plenty of salt.

McClean said they weren't going to pre-treat the roads very much, because he didn't want to have their efforts wasted.

"I don't really want to pre-treat a whole lot too soon," McClean said. "Because I'm afraid then it will all just be pushed off of the roads. So this way we'll have guys here ready to go if or when it does start. Then we can get right out on the roads right away."

McClean said he sent his crew home earlier, so that they would be ready to go if needed Friday night.

"Usually we hit the intersections and mid blocks as like the first things we hit, because cars will track salt down the road," McClean said. "So we do try to put a little bit more at intersections. That way it's easier for people to stop."

McClean said the roads will likely be slicker than they look, so if you can, it's best to stay home.