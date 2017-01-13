NEMO road crews prepare for storm

State road crews were busy Friday pretreating highways throughout northeast Missouri.

Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation said they'll be out all weekend re-salting. They spent time Friday filling all trucks up to make sure they were ready once the storm rolled in.

Officials said if they get behind on the ice, it will make it harder to get around, slowing response times and delaying more road treatments.

"Prepare for the worst," maintenance superintendent Heath Otte said. "We encourage people to not travel unless it's absolutely necessary. The more room and space we have to do our job, the quicker and more efficiently we can get it done."

Officials stressed if you have to drive, pack an emergency kit in case you get stuck.