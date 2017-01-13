Blessing Hospital making preparations for storm

Hospitals across the Tri-states have been making preparations ahead of this weekend's icy forecast.

On Friday, officials with Blessing Hospital in Quincy said they were working to make sure staff can work during the storm. That included giving workers a place to stay overnight and making sure the generators are ready to go if the power goes out.

Director of Public Relations Lisa Neisen said that they train for times like these.

"We review our policies." Neisen noted. "We implement our emergency management plans, to make sure we are ready with staffing, and the necessary resources, should the ice storm actually hit."

Neisen said because of the training they've had, staff was prepared for the weekend.