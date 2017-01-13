QU announces opportunity if strike happens

Quincy University is offering a unique opportunity for high school students if the Quincy school union strike happens.

QU is giving QHS students the chance to sit in on actual college classes during the strike so students can see what it's like. For every class they sit in on, students will get a voucher for a free lunch in the cafeteria and a day pass to the fitness center.

Dean of Students Christine Tracy said she is eager to turn this strike into a positive experience for the students

"It gives them the opportunity to continue to learn in an academic environment," Tracy said. "They have a place to eat now. They have a place to work out just like they were in high school."

Quincy University had space for 300 students. You can register by calling the university at 217-228-5301.